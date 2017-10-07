High School Football Scores, 10-6

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

/C O R R E C T I O N -- TOTO/ TOTO, the world's largest plumbing manufacturer with more than $4.9 billion in annual sales, announced today that this summer more than 375,000 New Yorkers and visitors have experienced its sustainable, high-design...

JUST ASK SHANE: Why are Military Helicopters Flying Around Hanford? We got a handful of emails and Facebook messages Monday night from viewers who heard helicopters flying over their homes. Paul asks, "What's up with all the military helicopters that were flying around in the West Richland and Hanford areas last night?"

Finally, indisputable proof: Bigfoot spotted in northern California ROSEVILLE, Cali.- There is new, indisputable proof that Bigfoot exists, and has been spending most of his time in northern California. The footage was sent to a Paranormal group by a photographer/videographer who specializes in aerial videography using a quadcopter. A quadcopter is a drone that is lifted and propelled by 4 rotors.

Polson Police Officer embraces baby, family after witnessing deadly Las Vegas shooting It was a solemn homecoming in Missoula on Monday afternoon, as Allegiant Flight 560 arrived from Las Vegas following Sunday night's deadly mass shooting. Immediately upon entering the airport terminal, Cody Doyle walked directly toward his family, and hugged them, tightly. Doyle was one of the 22,000 people, who found himself in the middle of the shooting spree during the Jason Aldean concert.

Grizzly Sports Report, 10-2-17 Head Coach Bob Stitt and Senior Safety Justin Strong join host Shaun Rainey on this weeks episode to break down the win over Portland State and talk about playing football with a broken thumb.