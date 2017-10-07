High School Football Scores, 10-6

It was week six around the state of Montana for high school football, and we had a bunch of great games on the slate tonight. Join Ben Wineman for the SWX Friday Night Sports Takeover, as he highlights and recaps the night around the state.
“A senior, number one, Kylie Willet!!” As a volleyball captain and a student leader of the Frenchtown school community, Kylie Willet embodies the word written on her shirt.
Ben Wineman recaps a huge night in high school football, including the Glacier Wolfpack getting their first win of the year against the Sentinel Spartans, and the Senior Broncs continuing their domination of the rest of the state as they beat the Big Sky Eagles.
When asked after his round if he knew the record was close, Billings West golfer Joey Moore smiled a little. Standing on the 18th tee box, already ten shots ahead of the rest of the Class AA field at Buffalo Hills Golf Club on Wednesday, he didn't have to test it.
Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman have all your highlights and scores from around Class AA, including Flathead's first win over Glacier since 2008.
Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.
It was a solemn homecoming in Missoula on Monday afternoon, as Allegiant Flight 560 arrived from Las Vegas following Sunday night's deadly mass shooting. Immediately upon entering the airport terminal, Cody Doyle walked directly toward his family, and hugged them, tightly. Doyle was one of the 22,000 people, who found himself in the middle of the shooting spree during the Jason Aldean concert.
Head Coach Bob Stitt and Senior Safety Justin Strong join host Shaun Rainey on this weeks episode to break down the win over Portland State and talk about playing football with a broken thumb.
