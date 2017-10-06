Increased security for Saturday's Bobcat v. Portland State game

Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.
Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.
As you drive into Glacier National Park you may notice a few changes to the restaurants and stores at the west entrance.
As you drive into Glacier National Park you may notice a few changes to the restaurants and stores at the west entrance.
A new scam targeting two types of victims is popping up in the southwestern part of the state, but police say they believe it has ties to organized crime overseas.
A new scam targeting two types of victims is popping up in the southwestern part of the state, but police say they believe it has ties to organized crime overseas.
He said over the phone that the selection process was grueling, but also energizing due to the passion and excitement throughout Missoula.
He said over the phone that the selection process was grueling, but also energizing due to the passion and excitement throughout Missoula.
No other schools in the state besides Helena are using this program.
No other schools in the state besides Helena are using this program.
The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
General hunting season begins in two weeks and the Lolo National Forest is warning Montanans about hunting in burned areas.
General hunting season begins in two weeks and the Lolo National Forest is warning Montanans about hunting in burned areas.