Increased security for Saturday's Bobcat v. Portland State game

Following the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, Montana State University and Bobcat Athletics announced on Friday that security will be increased for Saturday's Bobcat football game.

Montana State Bobcats posted on its Facebook page, in part, "In light of recent national events, Bobcat Athletics and Montana State University have increased security in and around Bobcat Stadium to continue to protect our student-athletes, staff and fans."

They advise people to arrive early to the game for easier and quicker entry into the stadium.

The post goes on to say, "We have also continued to review the egress procedures of our first two games and improvements continue to be made to parking lot efficiency. We encourage you to review our tailgate policies and our 2017 fan guide, which details prohibited items. We appreciate your continued support of Montana State athletics."

The Bobcats take on Portland State. Kick-off is at 11 a.m. Gates open at 9:30 a.m.