In Missoula, a University of Montana professor discovered a racially-charged flyer on campus Thursday.

Tobin Shearer is the Director of African American Studies at the UM.

He said that he noticed yesterday something different about a bulletin board flyer he put up about a new class on the history and defeat of white supremacy.

Shearer said that it is an intimidating act that a person would change key phrases and question his ability to teach this course.

"I wasn't surprised. I was however, deeply disturbed because under close examination it becomes clear that it was done by someone at best with intimate knowledge of the program or at worse someone who is employed here at the university, who knew of our history as a program," said Shearer.

Shearer said that he believes the flyer was changed by someone "in-house."

He said that makes it more disturbing and threatening.