Are gun-related Halloween costumes falling out of favor?

In light of the Las Vegas massacre, we wanted to know whether gun-related Halloween costumes are falling out of favor.

It appears there are already a lot of policies in place that prevent children from using costumes with machine guns due to past violent acts.

Schools and stores are restricting what kids are able to wear.

A massive Halloween retailer, Spirit Halloween, is short on firearms and heavy on Medieval weapons like swords and maces.

A store spokesperson said that they were removed two years ago.

But, that doesn't mean people aren't still buying costumes with other weapons.

"It's just an accessory. It's just a prop. It's just part of a costume. In here, when they come for Halloween, they are just accessories. They are not symbolizing society's violence. It's not a symbol of anything bigger than that. These are kids pretending that for one night they are going to be a ninja," said Melanie Larum, store operator.

Larum said that she has not noticed a decrease in sales with costumes with weapons or masks.

Parents and children said that they have felt the same way.

"I am nervous about it, but not hesitant," said a high school junior.

"I never thought about it to be honest with you. I was just going to let him be whatever he wanted for Halloween," said a mother.

But school administrators have thought about it and even if the weaponry was available in stores, but they would not be allowed in most schools.

Walmart and Target are not selling toy automatic weapons.

Walmart said that it never has and Target said that they are not currently selling toy automatic weapons.