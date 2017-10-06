Two Tractor trailors involved in a fire on Raser Rd.

At 10:10 fire crews arrived on scene to a fire involving two trailor tractor cabs. The Missoula City Fire Department were the first to arrived followed by the Missoula County Airport Authorities and Missoula Rual Fire District.

The tanks were not involved in the fire and they were empty at the time the fire began. Missoula Rual Fire District's Acting Battalion Chief Damon Almond said "Because there was no fuel the fire didn't get any bigger... the fire and heat was close enough to light the materials on fire if it was full." A foam truck, supplied by the Missoula County Airport Authority was used in order to extinguish a large part of the fire.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown and it is currently being investigated.