Are you ready for winter? - Here's how you can indulge in the food without the weight gain

According to the New England Journal of Medicine during the winter season the average American will gain around 5 pounds. Experts say most of this weight gain comes from a lack of exercise and healthy eating during the winter holidays.
By simply working out you can not only get ahead of the winter weight gain, but can have benefits you can utilize during and after the holiday season. Just a simple routine of cardio for 20 minutes at 6mph can burn 229 calories stimulating weight loss while reducing stress. Routines with weights enhance muscle mass you can improve your ability to perform your daily tasks of living and will come in handy carrying shopping bags for the upcoming holiday shopping season and
When finishing a workout experts say its best to follow up with a protein breakfast within 30-45 minutes.
As you drive into Glacier National Park you may notice a few changes to the restaurants and stores at the west entrance.
As you drive into Glacier National Park you may notice a few changes to the restaurants and stores at the west entrance.
The new elementary school off of airport road is addressing this over-crowding problem. However, this extra school is forcing Kalispell to reorganize over 2,000 students.
The new elementary school off of airport road is addressing this over-crowding problem. However, this extra school is forcing Kalispell to reorganize over 2,000 students.
Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.
Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.
All money raised for the color run are going towards the Cancer Support Community
All money raised for the color run are going towards the Cancer Support Community
Grout explains, “The biggest threat to public lands I would say is just people not realizing the value of them.”
Grout explains, “The biggest threat to public lands I would say is just people not realizing the value of them.”
Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.
Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.
A new scam targeting two types of victims is popping up in the southwestern part of the state, but police say they believe it has ties to organized crime overseas.
A new scam targeting two types of victims is popping up in the southwestern part of the state, but police say they believe it has ties to organized crime overseas.
As you drive into Glacier National Park you may notice a few changes to the restaurants and stores at the west entrance.
As you drive into Glacier National Park you may notice a few changes to the restaurants and stores at the west entrance.
The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
General hunting season begins in two weeks and the Lolo National Forest is warning Montanans about hunting in burned areas.
General hunting season begins in two weeks and the Lolo National Forest is warning Montanans about hunting in burned areas.
It was a solemn homecoming in Missoula on Monday afternoon, as Allegiant Flight 560 arrived from Las Vegas following Sunday night's deadly mass shooting. Immediately upon entering the airport terminal, Cody Doyle walked directly toward his family, and hugged them, tightly. Doyle was one of the 22,000 people, who found himself in the middle of the shooting spree during the Jason Aldean concert.
It was a solemn homecoming in Missoula on Monday afternoon, as Allegiant Flight 560 arrived from Las Vegas following Sunday night's deadly mass shooting. Immediately upon entering the airport terminal, Cody Doyle walked directly toward his family, and hugged them, tightly. Doyle was one of the 22,000 people, who found himself in the middle of the shooting spree during the Jason Aldean concert.
We are receiving reports into our newsroom of a fire at the old high school in Big Timber on 4th Ave.
We are receiving reports into our newsroom of a fire at the old high school in Big Timber on 4th Ave.