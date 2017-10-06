Are you ready for winter? - Here's how you can indulge in the food without the weight gain

According to the New England Journal of Medicine during the winter season the average American will gain around 5 pounds. Experts say most of this weight gain comes from a lack of exercise and healthy eating during the winter holidays.

By simply working out you can not only get ahead of the winter weight gain, but can have benefits you can utilize during and after the holiday season. Just a simple routine of cardio for 20 minutes at 6mph can burn 229 calories stimulating weight loss while reducing stress. Routines with weights enhance muscle mass you can improve your ability to perform your daily tasks of living and will come in handy carrying shopping bags for the upcoming holiday shopping season and

When finishing a workout experts say its best to follow up with a protein breakfast within 30-45 minutes.