MSU professor wins National Award for work on the Total Solar Eclipse

Bill Nye, Neil Degrasse Tyson, Sally Ride and John Glen. What do these names have in common with Montana State University? Angela De Jardins an MSU professor who received a national award for her eclipse project back in August.

De Jardins received the National Space Grant’s Special Service Award. This award was given to her for her leadership role in the hands-on student project that culminated during the total solar eclipse.

De Jardins, Assistant Research Professor in the Department of Physics received the award as recognition for her contribution in the Eclipse Ballooning Project. This project involved teams of college and high school student from across the country. Fifty five teams launched balloons that had MSU designed system for live streaming aerial video of the eclipse. The award is a little different then the award that the likes of Bill Nye received, But De Jardins remained humble even after this huge accomplishment.

De Jardins said, "There's a little bit of a distinction. NASA Space Grant gives an award called the distinguished service award that people like Neil Degrasse Tyson etc. have won. So this is a little bit of a sister award but meant for people within their own community. When I think about all of the different students across the country, not only our team in Montana, when I think about an effect that the project had on all of those different students that's really what makes me the most proud. Awards are great, but thinking about the student impact is really where it's at."

