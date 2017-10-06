Lolo National Forest warns hunters about burned areas

General hunting season begins in two weeks and the Lolo National Forest is warning Montanans about hunting in burned areas.

Those with forest management are urging hunters to be cautious as hunting season approaches.

With Montana wildfires nearing full containment, dangers from wildland fires are still present.

David Williams, Assistant Fire Management Officer for the Lolo National Forest said roads and trails are open but danger from the wildland fires still remains.

“The fire season we had obviously impacted a lot of the areas and trees are in a weaken state. Roots have been comprised. You need to be aware of that, those trees can come down just with a little bit of wind,” said Williams.

Williams said hunters should be aware of falling rocks and potential mud slides.

Local hunter and Straight Six Archery Owner, Casey Smith, agrees with Williams.

Smith added he thinks most hunters are taking extreme caution this season.

I don't think anyone is going in there this year because it's super fresh. In fact, I have run into more hunters than I have ever in archery season because I think we are getting bottled neck to some certain areas that aren't burned,” said Smith.

Smith said it will be worth the wait and hopes new vegetation will bring more wildlife into the area.

For people who do want to hunt in the Lolo National Forest, Williams said to be aware of fire crews as suppression efforts in the area are on-going.

General hunting season for both deer and elk starts October 21st and running through November 26th.