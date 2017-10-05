Montana joins effort to expand electric car travel

Is the future of highway travel electric? Seven western governors give electric cars a big boost, as they promise to expand electric car charging stations along their state's major highways.

The REV West Plan, also signed by Montana Governor Steve Bullock, will make it possible to seamlessly drive an electric vehicle from Canada to Mexico.

Along with Montana, the governors of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming signed the REV West Plan.

For Montana, that means adding electric charging stations I-90, I-15 and I-94.

As for cost, the REV Plan explains most electric car companies would like to install charging stations throughout the state, without a cost to the state.

“The work on electric vehicles and the compact or agreement among states has nothing to do with either any of the budget cuts or would there be any real dollar numbers on this,” Gov. Steve Bullock said. “This is just long-term planning at this point.”

The main driver behind the plan is actually economic. The plan says expanding the network will increase tourism to rural states.

The agreement is not legally binding and states can pull out anytime they want.