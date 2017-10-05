Glacier National Park prepares for winter

As you drive into Glacier National Park you may notice a few changes to the restaurants and stores at the west entrance.

Tracy Ammerman with Glacier National Park tells us, “You can even see in the local community when you come into West Glacier, the businesses in West Glacier are buttoning it up for the season.”

ABCFOX met Mike and Arlene Langel who traveled from Wisconsin for their first visit to the park.

Mike Langel tell us, “I would've loved to have seen the Glacier; I didn't even know they had one up here so I was excited to see that.”

Arlene Langel agrees saying, “I'm the same way I would've loved to have seen the glacier.”

Unfortunately for the Langels, the time to see any glaciers now is limited. Glacier National Park is heading into its slowest months being November and December. With the weather getting colder the park is preparing for some winter weather by closing Going to the Sun Road on Monday, October 16th. Currently, the west entrance to Going to the Sun Road is closed due to wildfire danger, but as Ammerman explains the east side remains open. Road crews are already working ahead removing guard rails on Going to the Sun Road. This prevents the rails from getting damaged by avalanches in the winter.

Ammerman tells us, “It's open from the East side only though. It's accessible on the east side through St. Mary and that is also weather dependent though. It can be closed at different locations up and down the road on the east side because of weather.”

If you want to visit the park now, in the fall or winter Ammerman advises visitors to hike with caution. Dress for cold weather and let someone know where you are hiking in case of an emergency.