Third Annual Montana Film Festival begins tonight in Missoula

Montana film fanatics are in Missoula tonight for the beginning of the third annual Montana Film Festival, which is taking place at the Roxy Theater.

The Director of the event, Aaron Roos, said that the ticket sales are going really quickly and they are excited to kick off the festival tonight with a Montana-made film.

One of the popular Montana films in the festival is "Walking Out".

It was filmed in Livingston and produced by the Smith brothers, who are from Missoula.

Roos said that it is the epitome of a Montana wilderness movie.

"You look around and you feel like you are on a hike up the rattlesnake. I mean you feel like you are on a hunting trip with your dad. You've seen these streams before. You've seen these valleys and mountains before because it’s Montana."

Roos said that the goal of the festival is to push forward and cultivate the feeling of family and embrace the unique cultural hub of the Roxy.

"And we have people that come in every night. We know them by name. And we know where they like to sit and we know how much butter they have on their popcorn," said Roos.

Roos said that this festival is unique because Missoula participates in the festival as much as the organizers do.

Roos said that films are chosen based on submissions and requests from the public, so everyone is able to chime in and make suggestions.

"You know there's constant creation happening here. And the film festival is like the icing on the cake for that year," said Roos.

Tessla Hastings, Co-Director of a short film Sky Bird, looks forward to being a part of the festival.

"I'm excited to connect with everyone and see how the state is doing with film making and what people's projects are and just seeing friends," said Roos.

The event organizers really want this to be an opportunity to bring the Montana film community together

The Roxy Theater and festival organizers work closely with media arts students from the University of Montana.

The festival starts tonight and continues through Sunday, October, 8th.