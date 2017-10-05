Judge denies bail for accused leaker, citing security risk - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Judge denies bail for accused leaker, citing security risk

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - A federal judge has ruled that a woman charged with leaking U.S. secrets will remain jailed until her trial.
    
U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian K. Epps ruled Thursday that releasing 25-year-old Reality Winner on bail would pose an "ongoing risk to national security."
    
Winner is a former Air Force linguist who worked as a contractor for the National Security Agency in Augusta, Georgia, when she was charged in June with leaking a classified U.S. report to a news organization.
    
Winner's lawyers argued she has no prior criminal history and served admirably in the military.
    
But the judge concluded Winner's own words and actions form a "disturbing self-portrait." He referenced a Facebook chat from February in which Winner wrote: "Look, I only say I hate America like 3 times a day."

