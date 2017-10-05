Senior House Dem: Time for 'a new generation of leaders' - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Senior House Dem: Time for 'a new generation of leaders'

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press
    
WASHINGTON (AP) - A senior House Democrat says it's time for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other veteran leaders to make way for a new generation of party leaders.
    
Rep. Linda Sanchez of California says she thinks it's "time to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders, and I want to be a part of that transition. I want to see that happen."
    
Sanchez is 48. She told C-SPANS' "Newsmakers" Thursday that Pelosi, 77, and her top two deputies do a "tremendous job," but she said too many younger lawmakers "don't always get the opportunities that they should."
    
The comments by Sanchez, the fifth-highest ranking House Democrat, were the strongest challenge yet by a Democratic leader to Pelosi's iron grip on the caucus.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.