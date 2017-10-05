Not so sweet: 75 percent of honey samples had key pesticide

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer



WASHINGTON (AP) - Swiss researchers tested honey samples from around the world and found that three-quarters of them had a common type of pesticide.



The scientists say the chemical is not near levels that would come close to harming humans, but it is a big worry for bees.



They tested about 200 samples and found 75 percent had at least one of five kinds of the insecticides called neonicotinoids (nee-oh-NIH'-kuh-tih-noyds), or neonics. They published the results Thursday in the journal Science.



Bees and other pollinators have been on the decline for more than a decade. Experts blame a combination of factors: the pesticide, parasites, disease, climate change and lack of a diverse food supply.



One outside expert says the study is too small to make any broad conclusions.

