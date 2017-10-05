Trump-tied lobbyists cash in on their connections

By TAMI ABDOLLAH

Associated Press



WASHINGTON (AP) - A new study identifies scores of individuals with ties to President Donald Trump's campaign, his transition team and his young administration setting up shop as lobbyists in Washington and cashing in on their connections.



Records through Aug. 31 showed at least 44 registered federal lobbyists with ties to Trump or Vice President Mike Pence. These firms have billed nearly $41.8 million to clients - seven of the 10 most lucrative being foreign interests. That's according to an analysis of federal disclosure filings compiled by Public Citizen, a public interest group, and reviewed by The Associated Press.



Trump campaigned on a promise to "drain the swamp" of lobbyists and special interests.



The White House says the president "does not control the actions of private citizens" who haven't served in the administration.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)