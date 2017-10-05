SLIDESHOW: PLAY Network parents and kids tour ABC FOX station - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

SLIDESHOW: PLAY Network parents and kids tour ABC FOX station

Our ABC FOX Station hosted a bunch of pint-sized visitors and their mom's Thursday morning thanks to the PLAY Network in Missoula. Anchor Angela Marshall and weather woman Meghan Bourassa showed our special guests the news desk and greenscreen - a big hit with the little ones. Even two of our reporters, Jeremy Jenkins and Kaitlin Miller popped in before storytime to say hello. 

Check out our neat photos and share with your friends!

