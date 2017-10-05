Are you at risk of a home invasion?

According to a recent report, 63% of Americans are at high risk of burglary. The 2017 Security Report conducted by DIY home phone and security company Ooma asked 1,000 Americans about home protection and was able to draw conclusions that many home invasions are the result of various factors.

The first of these factors is location. The risk of home invasion increases in neighborhoods that contain apartments. Residents of apartments quickly change and it is very difficult to spot a burglar within communities that contain them.

More common factors include not properly securing your home. This includes security lights, locking your doors and windows. 42% of those who were victims of a home invasion said at the time their doors were unlocked.

Experts say that being aware of these factors and correcting them will protect you from the risk of a home invasion.