Local store in Bozeman is preparing for the Holiday Season

BOZEMAN -

The holiday season is rapidly approaching and with that, comes gift buying. Every year stores higher more employees just for the holiday season to make up for the large influx of shoppers.

This holiday season corporations like Macy’s and Target will hire more than 150-thousand employees combined. But how are local stores in Bozeman Preparing?

Schnee's, located in downtown Bozeman is a shoes, boots and outdoors store. President Curt Smith says that the holiday season is the busiest time of the year for them so they are looking to add six to seven workers. Workers need to be flexible and able to work whenever needed, including Black Friday.

"November and December are clear and far away our busiest months of the year and we are hoping for a record Holiday Season this year. It's been trending that way over the past 3 or 4 years, every year just seems to get better, so at Schnee's Christmas is a big deal to us, free gift wrapping and we need people to wrap gifts and assist our customers and it's a big deal. We have a lot of fun at Christmas."

If you would like to apply to work at Schnee’s then click here

