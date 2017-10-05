Update on I-90 West road construction

Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.
LAS VEGAS SHOOTING LATEST: Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says 59 people have been killed and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas.
The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
Montana Billionaire philanthropist Mike Goguen and his wife Jamie found themselves in the middle of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas. This morning they met our Andrea Lutz on The Strip in Vegas to talk about their effort to save dozens of people.
The Frenchtown Rural Fire District is helping homeowners prepare for next fire season....
SPOKANE, Wash. - For so many of us, our dogs and cats aren't pets, they're family members. With temperatures dipping into the teens Tuesday night, a Spokane woman is searching for her best friend who went missing when her car was stolen. For the last month, Marti Chatwin has been searching. Back in November she stopped at a gas station on N. Monroe.
Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."
