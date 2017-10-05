Update on I-90 West road construction

Since August, cars have been sharing the I-90 East, where many people commute between Frenchtown and Missoula.

District Administrator, Ed Toavs, from the Montana Department of Transportation said they are performing maintenance on the rough and old concrete of I-90 West.

Toavs said Montana Department of Transportation is aware of the forecasted snow but adds he isn't too concerned it will affect their progress on the roadwork.

With snow on the way, ABCFOX Montana spoke to one driver who said she's concerned about sharing I-90 East when the winter conditions do arrive.

“It definitely needed to be done there was a lot of cracks and potholes. But it's a little scary because a lot of people don't know how to merge into a yield and it's scary sometimes,” said Jenna Spencer, Frenchtown Resident.

Ed Toavs said Montana Department of Transportation expects to complete construction by the end of this month.

However, if there is any surprise snowfall or icy roads while driving on the 1-90 east, Toavs advises drivers to slow down and follow the cones.