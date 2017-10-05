Frenchtown Firefighters helps homeowners prep for next fire seas - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Frenchtown Firefighters helps homeowners prep for next fire season

FRENCHTOWN -

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District is helping homeowners prepare for next fire season by removing dead trees and other dangerous fire fuels.

For many years, fire crews have been mitigating hazardous fuels for homeowners. 

Taylor Blakely with the Frenchtown Rural Fire District said this year they have already helped 25 to 30 homeowners fire prep their homes.

 He mentioned the department removes dead trees and performs home assessments. 

Blakely added fire preparations for homes this year are crucial since resources were stretched thin after this fire season.

"There are a lot of homes that are in the urban area interface and very few resources to allocate. Every step a homeowner takes in the spring and the fall to give their home a chance. It makes it easier on those resources when there is fire on the ground and smoke in the air,” said Taylor Blakely, Paramedic & Firefighter of Frenchtown Rural Fire District.

Blakely said the Missoula Rural Fire District also offers these services to homeowners.

