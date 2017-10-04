Attorney General Fox puts out call for victim advocates

Attorney General Tim Fox puts out a call to victim advocates to help people directly affected by the Las Vegas shooting.

Communications Director Eric Sell says right now everyone is on stand-by until they hear from Las Vegas authorities.

Sell says the advocates could be sent around our state to help Montanans who witnessed the shooting

That includes people like Payton Shannon, a 20-year-old Belgrade native, who was in the front row of the concert when the shooting happened.

"Traumatized I would say would be the right word,” Shannon said. “I still have some tense feelings of being scared. Mostly at night I do, and I don't really like being alone still. But I'm sure that will all come with time."

Sell says the Attorney General's office should know in the next few days where to dispatch advocates.