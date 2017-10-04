New scam in Bozeman linked to international organized crime

A new scam targeting two types of victims is popping up in the southwestern part of the state, but police say they believe it has ties to organized crime overseas.

Bozeman Police Detective Robert Vanuka says the scammers, who are based in the country of Georgia, take people's identity leaked in a recent breach and by things online from Amazon, Best Buy and other big retailers.

Then, they have those items shipped to people in the same communities as the stolen identities who think they are working for gift wrapping companies.

Vanuka says the ads for these 'work from home' jobs are very convincing-- with nice websites, paper work and even pay schedules.

After the scammed employee re-wraps the gifts they ship them to an address provided by the company, which is typically on the East Coast.

Vanuka says the goods, which have included iPads, Xboxs, even a welder, are packed on ships and sent to Eurasia where they are re-sold.

“The first one wreaks of organized crime,” Vanuka said. “Hopefully we can stop it and we can protect people's credits, get this property back, to the rightful people or get credits issued to the companies and so forth and then hopefully let the FBI do their job and go after these people internationally."

Vanuka says recently police responded to a shipping depot where a person was trying to send goods purchased with a stolen credit card.

When police arrived, they found that person was not a criminal but a victim themselves employed by the bogus wrapping service.

The big warning Vanuka sends people-- if you see any suspicious activity on your credit accounts report it right away.

As for the job postings, take a lot of care in what you sign up for online.

Vanuka says if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.