Bodnar spoke about his excitement to be the new UM President

In education news, Seth Bodnar, is selected as the new President of the University of Montana.

Out of the four finalists, Bodnar was the only candidate to have never led a University.

Bodnar is currently the Chief Digital Officer for General Electric's Transportation Division.

He said over the phone that the selection process was grueling, but also energizing due to the passion and excitement throughout Missoula.

"The experience I have had in building not just a collaborative, but an innovative culture of organization to help them adapt to a complex and changing environment has been something that I have done effectively in the past and I look forward to doing collaboratively with team at the university of Montana," said Bodnar.

He said that he looks forward to learning from UM faculty, students, and alumni.

He said that it's his mission at UM to fight the quote "World’s fight" not only for UM, but for higher education.