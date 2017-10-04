A bevy of burglaries in a local Missoula neighborhood - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

A bevy of burglaries in a local Missoula neighborhood

MISSOULA -

A woman in Missoula may have the best evidence yet to solve a bevy of burglaries that have been plaguing a local neighborhood for years.

A video caught on doorbell surveillance camera appeared to show two men flashing lights into cars near the corner of Johnson and 7th street in Missoula.

The homeowner who took the video shared it with us, but is too scared to speak on camera for fear her home will be targeted.

She is not the only one in the neighborhood to see suspicious activity.

"And I could just hear car doors opening and closing over and over again," said Amanda Attard.

Attard said that the slamming woke her in the middle of the night when she went outside.

She said that she saw a car drive slowly away with a man walking alongside checking to see if car doors were opened.

Her husband's car was robbed in the alley behind her house three different times.

"I definitely lock my car and I lock my house at night. I don't trust that if I leave something of value out that it will still be there, but I don't worry for my personal safety," said Tracy Lopez.

Lopez said that she is looking into buying surveillance cameras.

"When I first moved here four years ago, i wasn't a big locker of doors, but my husband has convinced me otherwise. So I feel like there is a lot more to worry about nowadays than there was four years ago," said Lopez.

In the meantime, police say this video doesn't give them anything to charge anyone with, but they are increasing patrols, especially at night.

Car robberies are not the only issue in this neighborhood.

Many neighbors have also said they have had random objects stolen from their lawn. 

