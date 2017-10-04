Citizens say state budget cuts will hurt people in need

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Hundreds of Montanans lined up to tell lawmakers cuts proposed by state agencies may save money in the short term but will cost the state and people in need much more in the long run.



The state needs to find $227 million over the next two years to balance the budget due to lower-than-expected revenues and a costly fire season.



The Legislative Finance Committee was briefed Wednesday on the proposed cuts that would be needed in the absence of other revenue. Health department cuts that include eliminating optional Medicaid services and case management programs drew the most emotional testimony.



Parents testified early intervention services have improved the lives of children, while Medicaid recipients said case management and other services allow them to be more productive.



The committee meeting continues Thursday.

