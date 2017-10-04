Citizens say state budget cuts will hurt people in need

The new elementary school off of airport road is addressing this over-crowding problem. However, this extra school is forcing Kalispell to reorganize over 2,000 students.
Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.
All money raised for the color run are going towards the Cancer Support Community
Grout explains, “The biggest threat to public lands I would say is just people not realizing the value of them.”
Shafer is re constructing the ears starting with metal dowels and then adding chicken wire around the dowels before pouring concrete over the wire.
Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.
The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
The University of Las Vegas Rebels are switching up their football uniforms to show support for the victims lost in Sunday’s deadly shooting. The new design includes red ribbons imprinted on the helmets and jerseys, but it hasn't been unveiled quite yet. In the Meantime, the athletic department is sporting red ribbons on their shirts to show their support.
Montana Billionaire philanthropist Mike Goguen and his wife Jamie found themselves in the middle of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas. This morning they met our Andrea Lutz on The Strip in Vegas to talk about their effort to save dozens of people.
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe says investigators are busy "reconstructing the life, the behavior, the pattern of activity" of the man who killed 59 people at a Las Vegas outdoor concert.
It was a solemn homecoming in Missoula on Monday afternoon, as Allegiant Flight 560 arrived from Las Vegas following Sunday night's deadly mass shooting. Immediately upon entering the airport terminal, Cody Doyle walked directly toward his family, and hugged them, tightly. Doyle was one of the 22,000 people, who found himself in the middle of the shooting spree during the Jason Aldean concert.
Two structures were lost in the Lolo Peak Fire. One of the homeowners who lost their home, Jackie Sternitz, walked through the ashes of her home with family and friends on Sunday.
Dozens of protesters gathered in Bozeman Tuesday to speak out against a proposed bathroom bill.
