Interior secretary slams critics of his travel expenses - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Interior secretary slams critics of his travel expenses

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's travel (all times EDT):
    
6 p.m.
    
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is strongly defending his use of private charter flights for government business, calling criticism of his travel "complete and utter bull---" that's based on politics.
    
Zinke is defending himself over reports that he took at least three private flights costing taxpayers a total of $20,000 since taking office in March.
    
Zinke says his travel is "legal, ethical. All the trips went through absolute due diligence."
    
Zinke spoke to reporters Wednesday following a boat tour at the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge in southeast Georgia. He says that in his job, everything he does "goes through absolute legal review."
    
He says previous Interior secretaries spent even more money on private travel, adding: "I wish you'd publish that. Because I can tell you, they're in the millions."
    
___
    
11:45 a.m.
    
Republicans on the House Natural Resources Committee have asked the Interior Department to provide documents on use of private charter flights for government business by the past three Interior secretaries, including two who served under President Barack Obama.
    
Reps. Rob Bishop of Utah and Bruce Westerman of Arkansas say they are seeking the information following news reports that Trump administration officials, including Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, used non-commercial flights costing taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
    
Bishop chairs the Natural Resources panel, while Westerman leads an oversight and investigations subcommittee.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/4/2017 4:08:32 PM (GMT -6:00)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.