From the memorial: mourner says Las Vegas will recover from tragedy

Messages of love and grief appeared on the Las Vegas Strip after the tragic shooting Sunday night.

One Texas couple says they made it a priority to come here. Jessica and Billy Stover joined others at the memorial to pay their respects to the victims.

Both of them work for the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in Texas.

The Stovers say that the red and blue balloons they brought symbolize the red and blue lights that responded Sunday to the mass shooting. Today they remember the bravery of the first responders and concert-goers who were killed.

"It's really a touching tribute to everyone that has been affected -- to those who have died and those who are fighting for their lives now," Jessica said.

By Wednesday the memorial grew as gatherers lit candles, laid flowers and said prayers.

The feeling on The Strip and throughout Las Vegas is somber, but Jessica says the city is tough and it'll recover.