UNLV Rebels to wear new football jerseys supporting Vegas victims

The University of Las Vegas Rebels are switching up their football uniforms to show support for the victims lost in Sunday’s deadly shooting.

The new design includes red ribbons imprinted on the helmets and jerseys, but it hasn't been unveiled quite yet. In the Meantime, the athletic department is sporting red ribbons on their shirts to show their support.

The UNLV Athletic Department office has filled a basket with these ribbons, which are available to pick up and pin on - a small gesture, but it carries a big meaning for many students.

UNLV freshman Ashley Seidel and Olivia Rose say they couldn't be more proud of their school.

"It's bringing us together," Rose said.

Those with the athletic department say the team will wear the ribbons on Saturday's game. They play San Diego State and that school will also be showing its support for the lives lost in the Vegas shooting.

"Now [the Rebels] definitely have something to, you know, fight for and something to support," Seidel said.

The new uniforms for Saturday's game are set to be unveiled Oct. 5. Watch UNLV's Twitter for a look at the changes.