UNLV Rebels to wear new football jerseys supporting Vegas victim - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UNLV Rebels to wear new football jerseys supporting Vegas victims

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS -

The University of Las Vegas Rebels are switching up their football uniforms to show support for the victims lost in Sunday’s deadly shooting. 

The new design includes red ribbons imprinted on the helmets and jerseys, but it hasn't been unveiled quite yet. In the Meantime, the athletic department is sporting red ribbons on their shirts to show their support. 

The UNLV Athletic Department office has filled a basket with these ribbons, which are available to pick up and pin on - a small gesture, but it carries a big meaning for many students. 

UNLV freshman Ashley Seidel and Olivia Rose say they couldn't be more proud of their school. 

"It's bringing us together," Rose said. 

Those with the athletic department say the team will wear the ribbons on Saturday's game. They play San Diego State and that school will also be showing its support for the lives lost in the Vegas shooting. 

"Now [the Rebels] definitely have something to, you know, fight for and something to support," Seidel said.

The new uniforms for Saturday's game are set to be unveiled Oct. 5. Watch UNLV's Twitter for a look at the changes.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.