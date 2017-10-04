In 3 years Whitefish could have a brand new elementary school

Voters in Whitefish passed a $26.5 million dollar bond 60-40 that would improve the aging Muldown Elementary School building.

Muldown Elementary School Principal Linda Whitright tells us the 50-year-old roof, poor heating, and leaky pipes are just some of the many things the bond will be going to fix. She tells ABCFOX that during a run, lock, fight training, officials noticed the school was not properly equipped in case of an emergency lockdown.

Whitright says, “During a run, lock fight training where they came in here and were really brought up a lot of security issues that we have. Some of it being the doors and the locations and how spread out we really are.”

Whitright goes on to say the reconstruction will utilize the newest parts of Muldown and keep the kindergarten wing and the gym for repurposing.

ABCFOX spoke with Whitefish local Stacy Kasell. Kasell has lived in Whitefish for over 20 years and has had both of her daughters go through Muldown Elementary. She tells us why she voted yes for the bond.

Kasell tells us, “I think it's good for our community as a whole. I think it's where it starts is education. I've watched the population explode and I've been through Muldown we really need a new elementary school for our kids.”

Whitright anticipates construction on the new school to begin eight to nine months from now. And students should be able to walk into the new elementary school building in 2020.