SLIDESHOW: Memorial for Las Vegas victims appears on The Strip - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

SLIDESHOW: Memorial for Las Vegas victims appears on The Strip

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS -

A memorial forms along the Las Vegas strip to remember the victims of Sunday night’s deadly shooting. Our Andrea Lutz has been in Las Vegas for days and sent us these images.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.