Below freezing temperatures, how to prep your home and car

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! It’s the beginning of October but it already feels like winter. With temperatures dropping below freezing, it’s important to remember the importance of warming up your

Getting your car to start when the temperature drops below freezing can be a task, so here is what you can do to get your car up and running on a cold day in Montana.

According to the website Your Mechanic, here is how to start your car.

Step 1: Turn off all electrical accessories- this means headlights, heater, defroster, and so on. Your battery needs to give everything it’s got to turning the engine over, so turning everything off, helps.

Step 2: Turn the key and let it crank- if the engine doesn’t turn right away then crank it a few more seconds. Don’t crank to long though, because starter motors can easily overheat if they’re run for more than about ten seconds.

STEP 3: Wait a minute or two and try again- don’t give up on the first try. Things might have loosened up a bit, your battery may need a minute or two before it can deliver its full power again.

It’s important to keep your battery warm, whether that is parking in a garage or using a block heater.

As for preparing your home, here is how you can keep your winterized.

Clean Gutters, and drain hoses- it’s important to do this to prevent ice jams in the winter, If possible, shut off outsider water valves as well. Insulate- it’s important that you insulate walls, attics and caulk the windows and doors. This will help prevent your pipes from freezing. Check roof- with the amount of snowfall that Montana gets, it might not be a bad idea to check with a contractor to see if your roof would sustain heavy amounts of snow.

John Alston Superintendent of Water and Waste Operations in Bozeman says If you have not had your lawn irrigation blown out yet, now is the time to do so. Also, If you do have a crawl space make sure vents are closed.