Below freezing temperatures, how to prep your home and car - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Below freezing temperatures, how to prep your home and car

Posted: Updated:

 Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! It’s the beginning of October but it already feels like winter. With temperatures dropping below freezing, it’s important to remember the importance of warming up your

Getting your car to start when the temperature drops below freezing can be a task, so here is what you can do to get your car up and running on a cold day in Montana. 

According to the website Your Mechanic, here is how to start your car.

Step 1: Turn off all electrical accessories- this means headlights, heater, defroster, and so on. Your battery needs to give everything it’s got to turning the engine over, so turning everything off, helps.

Step 2: Turn the key and let it crank- if the engine doesn’t turn right away then crank it a few more seconds. Don’t crank to long though, because starter motors can easily overheat if they’re run for more than about ten seconds.

STEP 3: Wait a minute or two and try again- don’t give up on the first try. Things might have loosened up a bit, your battery may need a minute or two before it can deliver its full power again.

It’s important to keep your battery warm, whether that is parking in a garage or using a block heater.

As for preparing your home, here is how you can keep your winterized.

  1. Clean Gutters, and drain hoses- it’s important to do this to prevent ice jams in the winter, If possible, shut off outsider water valves as well.
  2. Insulate- it’s important that you insulate walls, attics and caulk the windows and doors. This will help prevent your pipes from freezing.
  3. Check roof- with the amount of snowfall that Montana gets, it might not be a bad idea to check with a contractor to see if your roof would sustain heavy amounts of snow.

John Alston Superintendent of Water and Waste Operations in Bozeman says If you have not had your lawn irrigation blown out yet, now is the time to do so. Also, If you do have a crawl space make sure vents are closed. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • A single bullet strikes a toddler and father

    A single bullet strikes a toddler and father

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-10-03 21:30:25 GMT

    Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.

    Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.

  • Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    Monday, October 2 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-10-02 14:38:11 GMT

    The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  

    The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  

  • University of Montana hires Bodnar as new president

    University of Montana hires Bodnar as new president

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-10-03 23:12:25 GMT

    Montana University System leaders announced today that Seth Bodnar has accepted the offer to be the next president of the University of Montana.

    Montana University System leaders announced today that Seth Bodnar has accepted the offer to be the next president of the University of Montana.

  • Polson Police Officer embraces baby, family after witnessing deadly Las Vegas shooting

    Polson Police Officer embraces baby, family after witnessing deadly Las Vegas shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-10-03 03:47:04 GMT

    It was a solemn homecoming in Missoula on Monday afternoon, as Allegiant Flight 560 arrived from Las Vegas following Sunday night's deadly mass shooting. Immediately upon entering the airport terminal, Cody Doyle walked directly toward his family, and hugged them, tightly. Doyle was one of the 22,000 people, who found himself in the middle of the shooting spree during the Jason Aldean concert.

    It was a solemn homecoming in Missoula on Monday afternoon, as Allegiant Flight 560 arrived from Las Vegas following Sunday night's deadly mass shooting. Immediately upon entering the airport terminal, Cody Doyle walked directly toward his family, and hugged them, tightly. Doyle was one of the 22,000 people, who found himself in the middle of the shooting spree during the Jason Aldean concert.

  • All but three victims identified from Las Vegas shooting

    All but three victims identified from Las Vegas shooting

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:34:28 GMT
    Photo credit: Noel Pennington / CC BY 2.0Photo credit: Noel Pennington / CC BY 2.0

    Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.

    Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.

  • Whitefish couple shares account of saving dozens during horrific Vegas shooting

    Whitefish couple shares account of saving dozens during horrific Vegas shooting

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-10-03 23:30:08 GMT

    Montana Billionaire philanthropist Mike Goguen and his wife Jamie found themselves in the middle of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas. This morning they met our Andrea Lutz on The Strip in Vegas to talk about their effort to save dozens of people.

    Montana Billionaire philanthropist Mike Goguen and his wife Jamie found themselves in the middle of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas. This morning they met our Andrea Lutz on The Strip in Vegas to talk about their effort to save dozens of people.

  • Missoula man shares harrowing story of being separated from his wife during the Las Vegas shooting

    Missoula man shares harrowing story of being separated from his wife during the Las Vegas shooting

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-10-03 23:19:12 GMT

    Several people in Montana who were in Las Vegas for the shooting are still in a state of shock and are traumatized by this tragic event. A Missoula resident said that he got separated from his wife while trying to escape the venue.

    Several people in Montana who were in Las Vegas for the shooting are still in a state of shock and are traumatized by this tragic event. A Missoula resident said that he got separated from his wife while trying to escape the venue.

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.