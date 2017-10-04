Below freezing temperatures, how to prep your home and car

The new elementary school off of airport road is addressing this over-crowding problem. However, this extra school is forcing Kalispell to reorganize over 2,000 students.
Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.
All money raised for the color run are going towards the Cancer Support Community
Grout explains, “The biggest threat to public lands I would say is just people not realizing the value of them.”
Shafer is re constructing the ears starting with metal dowels and then adding chicken wire around the dowels before pouring concrete over the wire.
Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.
The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
Montana University System leaders announced today that Seth Bodnar has accepted the offer to be the next president of the University of Montana.
It was a solemn homecoming in Missoula on Monday afternoon, as Allegiant Flight 560 arrived from Las Vegas following Sunday night's deadly mass shooting. Immediately upon entering the airport terminal, Cody Doyle walked directly toward his family, and hugged them, tightly. Doyle was one of the 22,000 people, who found himself in the middle of the shooting spree during the Jason Aldean concert.
Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.
Montana Billionaire philanthropist Mike Goguen and his wife Jamie found themselves in the middle of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas. This morning they met our Andrea Lutz on The Strip in Vegas to talk about their effort to save dozens of people.
Several people in Montana who were in Las Vegas for the shooting are still in a state of shock and are traumatized by this tragic event. A Missoula resident said that he got separated from his wife while trying to escape the venue.
