University of Montana hires Bodnar as 18th President

Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.
The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
It was a solemn homecoming in Missoula on Monday afternoon, as Allegiant Flight 560 arrived from Las Vegas following Sunday night's deadly mass shooting. Immediately upon entering the airport terminal, Cody Doyle walked directly toward his family, and hugged them, tightly. Doyle was one of the 22,000 people, who found himself in the middle of the shooting spree during the Jason Aldean concert.
Of course, Montanans were at that concert in Las Vegas when bullets started showering down on people from the Mandalay Bay Hotel Casino A Whitefish man, who has become quite well-known in Montana, found himself in the middle of the horrific scene with his wife.
Several people in Montana who were in Las Vegas for the shooting are still in a state of shock and are traumatized by this tragic event. A Missoula resident said that he got separated from his wife while trying to escape the venue.
Dozens of protesters gathered in Bozeman Tuesday to speak out against a proposed bathroom bill.
Washington State Patrol is still investigating after a fatal accident on State Route 243.
Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.
