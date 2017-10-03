Whitefish Voters Pass Elementary School Bond

Voters passed on Tuesday a $26.5 million bond issue to build a new Muldown Elementary School.

Muldown is the largest elementary school in Montana, currently serving approximately 700 students in grades K-4.



A taskforce that studied the issue for more than a year recommended rebuilding the elementary school as the best option for addressing the critical upgrades needed.



"We are thankful to the Whitefish community for investing in our kids and investing in our future," said Superintendent Heather Davis Schmidt. "Our community group rallied for the needs of our kids. I now look forward to the next steps-designing a new school so we can give our kids the best education we can offer them in the modern era."



"Our community spent so much time analyzing the issues with Muldown and recognizing the serious needs we have," Schmidt continued. "Our board unanimously supported this initiative and I am grateful that our voters did too."

Preliminary votes in the mail-ballot election was 2399 votes in favor to 1508 votes against, according to unofficial results. That works out to 61.4 percent to 38.6 percent.