Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Frenchtown's Kylie Willet

“A senior, number one, Kylie Willet!!”

As a volleyball captain and a student leader of the Frenchtown school community, Kylie Willet embodies the word written on her shirt.

“It means being positive, and being a leader out there. Being positive for your teammates, because they need you to pick them up.” Willet says.

Willet is a state champion softball player, forward on the Frenchtown basketball team, and always makes sure to be on the same page as her teammates.

“We just work off one another. We kind of just have this, I don’t know, this internal connection. It’s like ok you want to run that? Ok ok. And we don’t verbalize that all the time, so it’s nice to have that connection with your setter.” Alivia Williams says.

Off the court Willet thrives. A 4.0 student who loves math, She’s on the student counsel helping walk elementary kids to school in the morning. She’s in Key club, national honor society and coaches for the Special Olympics.

“It’s just really rewarding to see them happy, and know that you put that smile on their face.” Willet says.

For head coach Mathew Pimental, it’s a certain instinct that makes Willet the perfect captain for his volleyball squad.

“I always see her trying to encourage the younger girls, have them play better. She teaches them, and I see that she is kind of maternal in that sense.” Pimental says.

“You can have all the skills and stuff, but it has to be that mentality, so I just try and pick my teammates up and try and keep it positive.” Willet says.