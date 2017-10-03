Whitefish couple shares account of saving dozens during horrific - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Whitefish couple shares account of saving dozens during horrific Vegas shooting

Posted: Updated:

Montana Billionaire philanthropist Mike Goguen and his wife Jamie found themselves in the middle of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas. This morning they met our Andrea Lutz on The Strip in Vegas to talk about their effort to save dozens of people.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    Monday, October 2 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-10-02 14:38:11 GMT

    The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  

    The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  

  • Polson Police Officer embraces baby, family after witnessing deadly Las Vegas shooting

    Polson Police Officer embraces baby, family after witnessing deadly Las Vegas shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-10-03 03:47:04 GMT

    It was a solemn homecoming in Missoula on Monday afternoon, as Allegiant Flight 560 arrived from Las Vegas following Sunday night's deadly mass shooting. Immediately upon entering the airport terminal, Cody Doyle walked directly toward his family, and hugged them, tightly. Doyle was one of the 22,000 people, who found himself in the middle of the shooting spree during the Jason Aldean concert.

    It was a solemn homecoming in Missoula on Monday afternoon, as Allegiant Flight 560 arrived from Las Vegas following Sunday night's deadly mass shooting. Immediately upon entering the airport terminal, Cody Doyle walked directly toward his family, and hugged them, tightly. Doyle was one of the 22,000 people, who found himself in the middle of the shooting spree during the Jason Aldean concert.

  • A single bullet strikes a toddler and father

    A single bullet strikes a toddler and father

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 5:30 PM EDT2017-10-03 21:30:25 GMT

    Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.

    Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Whitefish couple saved many in Las Vegas massacre

    Whitefish couple saved many in Las Vegas massacre

    Monday, October 2 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-10-03 00:24:38 GMT

    Of course, Montanans were at that concert in Las Vegas when bullets started showering down on people from the Mandalay Bay Hotel Casino A Whitefish man, who has become quite well-known in Montana, found himself in the middle of the horrific scene with his wife.

    Of course, Montanans were at that concert in Las Vegas when bullets started showering down on people from the Mandalay Bay Hotel Casino A Whitefish man, who has become quite well-known in Montana, found himself in the middle of the horrific scene with his wife.

  • CBS fires lawyer for social media comment on Las Vegas

    CBS fires lawyer for social media comment on Las Vegas

    Monday, October 2 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:23:45 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."

    NEW YORK (AP) - CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."

  • All but three victims identified from Las Vegas shooting

    All but three victims identified from Las Vegas shooting

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 4:34 PM EDT2017-10-03 20:34:28 GMT
    Photo credit: Noel Pennington / CC BY 2.0Photo credit: Noel Pennington / CC BY 2.0

    Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.

    Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has confirmed that all but three of the 59 victims have been identified in Sunday night's shooting.

  • Mike Goguen - Montana's real-life Batman

    Mike Goguen - Montana's real-life Batman

    Monday, March 27 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-03-27 15:56:03 GMT

    Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."

    Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.