Lolo homeowner gives a final farewell to her property lost in the Lolo Peak Fire

Two structures were lost in the Lolo Peak Fire.

One of the homeowners who lost their home, Jackie Sternitz, walked through the ashes of her home with family and friends on Sunday.

She said that she is more upset about the memories she has lost and not necessarily the material items.

"I am just going on a wing and a prayer at this point," said Sternitz.

Sternitz said that she was walking her dog when she got a call saying the Lolo Peak Fire was coming for her home.

"Actually when my daughter got there, she ran into the house and yelled, "Mom, mom, the fire is coming over the hill. We have to go now."”

She said that her mind went into a fog, only taking the time to grab pictures and her animals before leaving.

"I hadn't heard anything yet when i went to bed, not knowing my house was already gone," said Sternitz.

Sternitz said that she met with family and neighbors at her property Sunday to dig through the ashes, hoping to find any remains.

She said that she is going to use some of the glass she found and make it into a mosaic for her children.

"You know, I have nothing to hand down to my kids and my granddaughter. That sucks. It's sad."

Sternitz said that losing so much has reminded her of what's important in life.

"It puts you into a place of really being grateful for what you have and the people around you because that is really all that matters," said Sternitz.

Jackie said that this is her final farewell to the property.

She said that it is time to move on and go back to California to live near one of her sons.

The United Way of Missoula County gave the two families who lost their homes in the Lolo Peak Fire a donation to help them out during this tragic time.