Overcrowding in Kalispell schools forces redistricting

Kalispell Superintendent Mark Flatau tells ABCFOX some elementary schools like Edgerton Elementary are overcrowded by the hundreds.

The new elementary school off of airport road is addressing this over-crowding problem. However, this extra school is forcing Kalispell to reorganize over 2,000 students.

Flatau says, “Over the last several years we've used super classrooms where we place 35 kids in a classroom with two teachers simply to be able to accommodate as many as our neighborhood schools kids in that particular school.”

Changing the existing five districts to six requires special technology. Flatau says this special technology that takes into consideration average family income and distance from the school. The technology will be used by transportation advisor Annie Jensen who has 15 years of experience with the software. Flatau tells ABCFOX using this software will save the district $20,000.

Kalispell will hold several public planning meetings at Kalispell middle school on October 19th, 23rd, and 26th from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM for public opinion.

With official approval by the Kalispell Public Schools Board of Trustees, changes could happen as soon as January 2018.