Missoula man shares harrowing story of being separated from his wife during the Las Vegas shooting

Several people in Montana who were in Las Vegas for the shooting are still in a state of shock and are traumatized by this tragic event.

A Missoula resident said that he got separated from his wife while trying to escape the venue.

"I made my way to the MGM and got to the room and she wasn't there. And my panic level went up a little bit," said Kyle Cunningham, Missoula Family Law Attorney.

Kyle said that he lost sight of his wife, Jill Cunningham, while he was helping people over the fence.

Kyle explained that there was very little cellular service, so it was difficult to get in touch with and find his wife.

"I couldn't tell if there were still shots because there were so many sirens going on. But everywhere you went people were screaming, "Active shooter, active shooter"."

Kyle said that he finally received a text from his wife and found her in the basement of Tropicana.

He said that the basement filled up quickly, so they decided it was best to get back to their room.

"We sprinted though the casino, hit the elevators, got to our room, turned the lights off, locked the door. And then it was all on TV," said Kyle.

"I saw a lot of bad this weekend but also the good you see people taking care of other people. It was just amazing," said Kyle.

Kyle said that people used chairs to help injured people get to safety and hotel luggage carts to move others along.

He said that he is grateful to be home safely with his family.

"We saw two of our kids and got to give them a hug. And we'll see the other one this weekend and will get to give him a hug. And that's what's important," said Kyle.

Kyle said that he was very thankful for how the police and EMTs responded to this event.