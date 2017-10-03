A single bullet strikes a toddler and father

According to Flathead County Emergency Radio Traffic's Facebook Page Sunday, October 1st Three Rivers EMS was dispatched to the Blue Moon Bar in Columbia Falls to rendezvous with a gun shot patient.

Flathead County law enforcement are still trying to piece together what caused a single bullet to enter a toddler and father.

Flathead County Undersheriff Dave Leib tells ABCFOX that the toddler has been noted to have a gunshot wound that entered through the lower abdominal area and exited through the rear and lower hip.

The toddler’s father was examined and has a bullet entry wound on his lower calf and an exit wound on his shin.

Luckily, neither of these gunshot wounds are life threatening.

Undersheriff Leib tells ABCFOX this is an on-going investigation.

We will provide more information as it is available.

Photo courtesy of MGN