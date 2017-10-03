Gillette man injured in Las Vegas shooting

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming man is among those injured during the attack by a gunman in Las Vegas that killed at least 59 people and injured hundreds of others.



Family members say 50-year-old Clint Burton, of Gillette, was shot in the right leg and is hospitalized in Las Vegas.



Burton was attending the concert along with other family members, including his wife and son his son, Brayelee, who is a Cambell County firefighter.



Brayelee Burton says he and his father were separated from the rest of the family who escaped safely.



He says his father was pulled out of the area by two others and someone put a tourniquet on his leg. He was then put in a pickup and taken away.



Brayelee says he helped others who were hurt.

