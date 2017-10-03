Judge receives requests to make Gianforte mugshot public - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Judge receives requests to make Gianforte mugshot public

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

UPDATE: Gallatin Co. Attorney Marty Lambert says neither he nor Gianforte's lawyer, Todd Whipple, object to the Congressman's mugshot being made public.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

Requests to publicize Rep. Greg Gianforte's mugshot are now in the hands of a Gallatin County district judge.

An aid for Judge Holly Brown says the requests, filed by ABC FOX Montana and several other news outlets, just reached Judge Brown's desk this morning. 

Gianforte was booked (photographed and fingerprinted) on Aug. 25, for the misdemeanor assault of Ben Jacobs. Jacobs is a Guardian reporter who was covering the Montana special election last May. The night before the May 25 election, Gianforte 'body slammed' Jacob at a campaign rally. 

Gianforte pleaded guilty in June and was sentenced to community service and anger management classes.

The Congressman's lawyers initially contested his booking, saying a mugshot could hurt their client in future campaigns. A judge ruled against this and ordered Gianforte to be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken. 

In filing an application for the release of confidential criminal justice information, the county attorney must advice all of the affected parties of the request to make information public, then write a letter of recommendation to the judge.

In this case, Gallatin Co. Attorney Marty Lambert had to advise Gianforte on the requests for his mugshot, then write a letter to Judge Brown supporting or denying the release of the picture.

In Montana mugshots are public record accessible by journalists, except in Gallatin County. Lambert disagrees with the order making them public record, which he expressed to Attorney General Tim Fox. Lambert says Fox did not respond and he does not have to release the mugshots.

Now that Judge Brown has received the requests, she must do an in camera review, which means a private hearing excluding the public, and then she will issue an order.

Judge Brown's clerk did not have a time frame of how long this could take.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    Monday, October 2 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-10-02 14:38:11 GMT

    The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  

    The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  

  • Polson Police Officer embraces baby, family after witnessing deadly Las Vegas shooting

    Polson Police Officer embraces baby, family after witnessing deadly Las Vegas shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-10-03 03:47:04 GMT

    It was a solemn homecoming in Missoula on Monday afternoon, as Allegiant Flight 560 arrived from Las Vegas following Sunday night's deadly mass shooting. Immediately upon entering the airport terminal, Cody Doyle walked directly toward his family, and hugged them, tightly. Doyle was one of the 22,000 people, who found himself in the middle of the shooting spree during the Jason Aldean concert.

    It was a solemn homecoming in Missoula on Monday afternoon, as Allegiant Flight 560 arrived from Las Vegas following Sunday night's deadly mass shooting. Immediately upon entering the airport terminal, Cody Doyle walked directly toward his family, and hugged them, tightly. Doyle was one of the 22,000 people, who found himself in the middle of the shooting spree during the Jason Aldean concert.

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Whitefish couple saved many in Las Vegas massacre

    Whitefish couple saved many in Las Vegas massacre

    Monday, October 2 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-10-03 00:24:38 GMT

    Of course, Montanans were at that concert in Las Vegas when bullets started showering down on people from the Mandalay Bay Hotel Casino A Whitefish man, who has become quite well-known in Montana, found himself in the middle of the horrific scene with his wife.

    Of course, Montanans were at that concert in Las Vegas when bullets started showering down on people from the Mandalay Bay Hotel Casino A Whitefish man, who has become quite well-known in Montana, found himself in the middle of the horrific scene with his wife.

  • CBS fires lawyer for social media comment on Las Vegas

    CBS fires lawyer for social media comment on Las Vegas

    Monday, October 2 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:23:45 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."

    NEW YORK (AP) - CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."

  • Mike Goguen - Montana's real-life Batman

    Mike Goguen - Montana's real-life Batman

    Monday, March 27 2017 11:56 AM EDT2017-03-27 15:56:03 GMT

    Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."

    Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."

  • Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    Montana man helps carry wounded to safety in Las Vegas

    Monday, October 2 2017 10:57 AM EDT2017-10-02 14:57:44 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400. 

    MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.  Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400. 

  • Grizzly Sports Report, 10-2-17

    Grizzy Sports Report, 10-2-17

    Monday, October 2 2017 10:05 PM EDT2017-10-03 02:05:05 GMT

    Head Coach Bob Stitt and Senior Safety Justin Strong join host Shaun Rainey on this weeks episode to break down the win over Portland State and talk about playing football with a broken thumb.  

    Head Coach Bob Stitt and Senior Safety Justin Strong join host Shaun Rainey on this weeks episode to break down the win over Portland State and talk about playing football with a broken thumb.  

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.