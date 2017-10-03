Dozens of firearms seized from Mandalay Bay and shooter's home

Police on the scene of the Las Vegas Mass Shooting, Photo Date: 10/2/17 (ZUMA Press)

Detectives are combing through evidence to uncover the motive behind the Las Vegas shooting and any other pertinent information that would help shed light on this horrible event.

Law enforcement says they've recovered 23 firearms at Mandalay Bay and 19 firearms at 64-year-old Stephen Paddock's home in Mesquite.