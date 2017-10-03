Wildlife officials euthanizes bear after livestock killings

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Wildlife officials say they euthanized a grizzly bear after more than 10 large calves and a 1,400-pound (635-kilogram) cow were found dead with signs of grizzly depredation.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services and the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks determined the adult male grizzly euthanized Monday was responsible for killing the animals.



Grizzly Bear Management Specialist Mike Madel says cameras were set up after the adult cow was reported dead a few weeks ago.



Madel says the euthanized bear looked very similar to the bear in the images captured by the cameras.



After the bear was captured west of Dupuyer, the two wildlife agencies determined the grizzly was not a good candidate for relocation.



Madel says the bear's body will most likely be used for educational purposes.

