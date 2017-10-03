How you can protect yourself when at a concert venue

More than 50 people killed and hundreds injured, the shooting in Vegas is going down as the largest mass killing in U.S. history. As a concert goer, how can you go about protecting yourself from an incident like this?

According to Buzzfeed, Here is what you should do before the event and when you arrive.

before heading to the event you should,

Review the seating chart- Buzzfeed says that you should familiarize yourself with the layout of the venue and the location of your seat. By doing this, you will know where you are and can plan an exit route.

When you get to the venue you should,

Look for the exit- the moment you sit in your seat, immediately look for the closest exit and mark the quickest way to get to that exit in case of an emergency. A place to hide- while in the venue, look for areas that could potentially be safe areas. This could be a closet, windowless areas, or a platform to take covers under.

But here is what you should do if at the venue and an emergency happens.