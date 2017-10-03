Gun violence and politics

After last night's tragedy in Las Vegas, ABC FOX Montana spoke with the University of Montana Professor and Political Analyst, Lee Banville, about the difficulty of trying to create a plan to prevent gun violence in Congress.

He added for Legislation to be passed both houses of Congress and the President need to agree on the law, which isn't always easy.

Banville said gun control is normally brought up after mass shootings, like what occurred last night in Las Vegas.

He said between the parties there's very little agreement, especially on the specifics of what will be banned.

One prominent topic is banning assault rifles or banning high-capacity magazine clips.

However, he said this is not the only complication citing outside groups like the National Rifle Association.

"It's politically a difficult equation for a lot of these members of Congress and Senators...concerns of crossing the line to support some kind of gun control in legislation because of the political cost,” said Banville.

Banville added if there are more tragedies like what happened in Las Vegas, it could push the tolerance of the American public against this level of gun violence.

He said with the disagreements between both political parties, he doesn't see that happening anytime soon.