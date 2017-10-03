Missing Conrad child found in CA

All money raised for the color run are going towards the Cancer Support Community
Grout explains, “The biggest threat to public lands I would say is just people not realizing the value of them.”
Shafer is re constructing the ears starting with metal dowels and then adding chicken wire around the dowels before pouring concrete over the wire.
With no warning at all, a Grizzly bear came charging out of the brush and attacked him.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells us that while the county just recently added an expansion to the old jail with 40 beds this is only a temporary solution.
The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
It was a solemn homecoming in Missoula on Monday afternoon, as Allegiant Flight 560 arrived from Las Vegas following Sunday night's deadly mass shooting. Immediately upon entering the airport terminal, Cody Doyle walked directly toward his family, and hugged them, tightly. Doyle was one of the 22,000 people, who found himself in the middle of the shooting spree during the Jason Aldean concert.
Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."
Of course, Montanans were at that concert in Las Vegas when bullets started showering down on people from the Mandalay Bay Hotel Casino A Whitefish man, who has become quite well-known in Montana, found himself in the middle of the horrific scene with his wife.
NEW YORK (AP) - CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."
MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400.
On Sunday, Sept. 10, Matthew Foth and Kortney Combs received phone calls that bring a parent's worst nightmare to life: their 16-year-old son, Gavin, was in a serious ATV accident on private land near Three Forks and was rushed to the hospital.
