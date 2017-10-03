Missing Conrad child found in CA - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missing Conrad child found in CA

Posted: Updated:

A missing Conrad child and his mother were found in California.

Last Thursday, ABC Fox Montana reported that the grandparents of Jacob Gouchenour's son, Cassie and Roland Jones, were arrested in Mesa, AZ, in connection with the kidnapping of his child.

His son, William, and the child's mother Madeline Jones were both found, Monday, in good condition.

Mesa Police detective Steven Berry says William is in the custody of Child Protective Services, while Jones is currently detained.

We will provide more updates when they are available.  

