Grizzly Sports Report, 10-2-17

Check out this past week's top plays from the gridiron and pitch!
Head Coach Bob Stitt and Senior Safety Justin Strong join host Shaun Rainey on this weeks episode to break down the win over Portland State and talk about playing football with a broken thumb.
This week's Crowd Surfing is all about food! Fans often like to grab a snack at games, so we take a look!
Rocky now heads into its bye week alone in third place in the Frontier Conference standings.
A week after Montana State converted 12 of its 16 third downs into first downs during a road win at North Dakota, Weber State turned the tables on the Bobcats.
All money raised for the color run are going towards the Cancer Support Community
Grout explains, “The biggest threat to public lands I would say is just people not realizing the value of them.”
Shafer is re constructing the ears starting with metal dowels and then adding chicken wire around the dowels before pouring concrete over the wire.
With no warning at all, a Grizzly bear came charging out of the brush and attacked him.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry tells us that while the county just recently added an expansion to the old jail with 40 beds this is only a temporary solution.
In one of the best Press Pass Pullman episodes of the season, Mike Leach breaks down everything from Oregon's quarterback situation to what was left on the cutting room floor when he appeared on Friday Night Lights. Coach Leach also talks about where Autzen Stadium ranks among the loudest stadiums he's coached in and why you should buy a t-shirt the next time you go to In-N-Out. Theo Lawson of the Spokesman-Review joins the program to look back on an impressive...
Former Eastern Washington men's basketball head coach Jim Hayford talked with our Sam Adams about the Spokane Youth Sports Association and his contributions towards the community.
Check out this past week's top plays from the gridiron and pitch!
Head Coach Bob Stitt and Senior Safety Justin Strong join host Shaun Rainey on this weeks episode to break down the win over Portland State and talk about playing football with a broken thumb.
This week's Crowd Surfing is all about food! Fans often like to grab a snack at games, so we take a look!
Jake Browning threw for three touchdowns, Myles Gaskin ran for 113 yards and a score and No. 6 Washington broke open a close game with a 21-point third quarter to beat Oregon State 42-7 on Saturday night.
Rocky now heads into its bye week alone in third place in the Frontier Conference standings.
"It's a great team win," said Eastern head coach Aaron Best, whose team improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the league."
A highly anticipated contest between nationally-ranked NCAA Division III football teams never materialized into a competitive game as Whitworth University could not overcome five turnovers in a 38-9 Northwest Conference football loss at Linfield College on Saturday.
The No. 16 Washington State Cougars beat the No. 5 USC Trojans 30-27, snapping a 15-home-game losing streak against ranked opponents. Quarterback Luke Falk threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns.
The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
It was a solemn homecoming in Missoula on Monday afternoon, as Allegiant Flight 560 arrived from Las Vegas following Sunday night's deadly mass shooting. Immediately upon entering the airport terminal, Cody Doyle walked directly toward his family, and hugged them, tightly. Doyle was one of the 22,000 people, who found himself in the middle of the shooting spree during the Jason Aldean concert.
Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."
Of course, Montanans were at that concert in Las Vegas when bullets started showering down on people from the Mandalay Bay Hotel Casino A Whitefish man, who has become quite well-known in Montana, found himself in the middle of the horrific scene with his wife.
NEW YORK (AP) - CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
Click here for a list of school closures and delays.
MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400.
On Sunday, Sept. 10, Matthew Foth and Kortney Combs received phone calls that bring a parent's worst nightmare to life: their 16-year-old son, Gavin, was in a serious ATV accident on private land near Three Forks and was rushed to the hospital.
On Sunday, Sept. 10, Matthew Foth and Kortney Combs received phone calls that bring a parent's worst nightmare to life: their 16-year-old son, Gavin, was in a serious ATV accident on private land near Three Forks and was rushed to the hospital.