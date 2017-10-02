Gun stock climbs after large-scale shootings

In the wake of widely-publicized mass shootings, guns sales and stock sharply increase, and Sunday's shooting in Las Vegas once again exemplifies this trend.

CNN Money shows shares of Ruger went up 6% while American Outdoor Brand, formerly Smith & Wesson, increased by 7%.

Self-defense and shooting instructor, John Betancourt, of Fortress Combat in Bozeman says this is typically out of fear-- fear about possible gun control restrictions that could be put in place.

"Usually our uptick is seen when government is the threat, when governments starts talking about controlling this controlling that, taking this away, taking that away," Betancourt said.

Betancourt says after Sandy Hook, the weapons people surged to buy and train with were the ones being targeted for regulations.