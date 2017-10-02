Polson Police Officer embraces baby, family after witnessing deadly Las Vegas shooting

It was a solemn homecoming in Missoula on Monday afternoon, as Allegiant Flight 560 arrived from Las Vegas following Sunday night's deadly mass shooting.

Immediately upon entering the airport terminal, Cody Doyle walked directly toward his family, and hugged them, tightly.

That included his parents, fiance, daughters and newborn baby son.

Doyle was one of the 22,000 people, who found himself in the middle of the shooting spree during the Jason Aldean concert.

And for this officer of the Polson Police Department, it was a scenario that he said he is lucky survive.

"I put myself between myself and the sound of the gunfire, and a couple of my friends," said Cody Doyle. "And I'm trying, I'm trying to get them to safety. And I'm trying to get them to safety as fast as I can and in the mean time, keep the people around us calm, and stay calm, myself, which was really hard to do."

Cody Doyle traveled to the concert with a group of more than a dozen friends.

He said that all of them walked away from the event arena unharmed.

