Whitefish couple saved many in Las Vegas massacre - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Whitefish couple saved many in Las Vegas massacre

Posted: Updated:

Of course, Montanans were at that concert in Las Vegas when bullets started showering down on people from the Mandalay Bay Hotel Casino

A Whitefish man, who has become quite well-known in Montana, found himself in the middle of the horrific scene with his wife.

"And all of a sudden, it was all, pop pop pop pop pop!  We thought maybe it was a drone, fireworks,” says Jamie Goguen.

Mike and Jamie Goguen had flown to Las Vegas for the weekend.  Mike is the billionaire philanthropist from Whitefish who funds the rescue helicopter Two-Bear Air, and flies missions with the crew.  But nothing could have prepared him for this.

"People started screaming and running,” says Mike.  “But even then you're still wondering are these gunshots at the audience or somebody firing a gun in the air.

"I’m still shocked,” says Jamie. “I couldn't believe that people were actually getting shot.  That I was actually witnessing this first-hand."

"He told me to get down,” Jamie says of Mike. “We got down.  We got our bearings - - assessed the situation and he got us out of there quite swiftly.  It was very chaotic.  People were screaming.  People were running.  And he led me towards the entrance where we came in along Las Vegas Boulevard and he put me alongside a cinder block wall and told me to stay there or go home or get somewhere safe cause he was going to go back in and try to help people.

"She refused,” says Mike.

"I said if you're going back in then I’m going back in with you," explained Jamie.

The Goguens say they tended to countless people, stopping random cars and throwing victims inside to get to the hospital.

"There were just so many victims,” says Mike. “We just kept transporting them over and unfortunately Victor, I guess that was his name, passed there.  And then we went back and got more."

Mike says he watched two more people die in his arms.  Jamie tried to console people.

"There were some people sitting on the sidewalks that were that were completely beside themselves,” says Jamie. “Distraught, sitting next to someone with a sheet over them.  Just praying with them."

Mike says he's now haunted by thoughts that he perhaps could have done more, helped more people.  Jamie says she, and others, shouldn't let this evil win.

"I refuse to live in fear,” she says. “If it's my time to go, I’ll go. Live your life.  Take care of one another.  And remember life is fleeting."

